Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.83. 1,412,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.67. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

