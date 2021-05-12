Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

