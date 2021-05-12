CSFB Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.25.

Shares of GWO traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.26. 255,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Insiders have bought a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 in the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

