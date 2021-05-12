CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $104.12 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 12586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.