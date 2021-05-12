CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) COO Joel D. Keaton Sells 15,132 Shares

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. 658,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

