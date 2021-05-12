Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

CUE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,376. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Earnings History for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit