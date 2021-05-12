Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

CUE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,376. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

