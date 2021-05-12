Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.

NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

