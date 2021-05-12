Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $317,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cummins by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2,133.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $264.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.23. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.45.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.