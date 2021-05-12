CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. 53,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,549. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.