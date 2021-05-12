CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.00% from the stock’s current price.

CURI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CURI opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $17,974,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

