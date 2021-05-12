CV Sciences (CVSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CV Sciences to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. On average, analysts expect CV Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.69.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

