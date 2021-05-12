CV Sciences (CVSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CV Sciences to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. On average, analysts expect CV Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.45.
CV Sciences Company Profile
CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.
