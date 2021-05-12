CWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,384 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 410,776 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

