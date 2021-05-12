CWM Advisors LLC Invests $487,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

