Cwm LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 401.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $3,108,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.93. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.