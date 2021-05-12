Cwm LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

