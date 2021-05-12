Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

