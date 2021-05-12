Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

