DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coursera in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $40.46 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $3,375,000.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

