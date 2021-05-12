Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 9,971.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

