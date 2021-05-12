Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 11.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Danaher by 27.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

