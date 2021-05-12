Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAC. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

