Dash Price Up 3.7% This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Dash has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $407.06 or 0.00725587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.95 or 0.02126430 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000810 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,126,917 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

