Datamine FLUX Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001964 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $571,978.56 and $2,423.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00568167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00234556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.21 or 0.01235310 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 580,161 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

