DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $5.18 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $755,893.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

