David Kirk Purchases 72,500 Shares of Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) insider David Kirk bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,325.00 ($70,946.43).

About Bailador Technology Investments

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

