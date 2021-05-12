David Loasby Acquires 1,395 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. 28,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,032. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.