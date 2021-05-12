David Loasby Decreases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

David Loasby decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Plexus were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,979 shares of company stock worth $2,317,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

