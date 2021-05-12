David Loasby Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

David Loasby decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

