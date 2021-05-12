David Loasby Sells 1,012 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

David Loasby reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

