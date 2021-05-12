DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.20. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 465 shares trading hands.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $680.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

