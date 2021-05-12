Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 444890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

