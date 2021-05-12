DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $7.13 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002720 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $7.13 million and $628,656.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00538755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00251032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.30 or 0.01185589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00034282 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.