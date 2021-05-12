DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

