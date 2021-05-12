DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $89,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.