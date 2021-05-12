Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 105,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCTH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

