Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of DKL opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

