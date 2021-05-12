Delphy Market Capitalization Achieves $999,876.05 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $999,876.05 and approximately $82,556.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00084315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.10 or 0.01063701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.88 or 0.10164521 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.