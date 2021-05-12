Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.45. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 14,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,243. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

