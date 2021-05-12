DerivaDAO Trading Down 0.8% This Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $133.57 million and approximately $145,705.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00009533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $296.47 or 0.00552174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00069979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00246460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003981 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.43 or 0.01153693 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00032959 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.