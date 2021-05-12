DermTech (DMTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $961.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

