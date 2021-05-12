Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $26.58

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $27.74. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 2,256 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

