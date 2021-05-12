Desjardins Reiterates “Hold” Rating for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP)

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$66.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Comments


