Desjardins Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of STN stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

