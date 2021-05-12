Dether (DTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market cap of $2.94 million and $2,856.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dether has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00082303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.70 or 0.00979117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00109863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060103 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

