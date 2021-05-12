Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $185.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $114.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,989,083.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

