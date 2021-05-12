Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €55.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.50 ($66.48).

Shares of DPW opened at €50.33 ($59.21) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.93.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit