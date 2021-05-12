Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €55.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.50 ($66.48).

Shares of DPW opened at €50.33 ($59.21) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.93.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

