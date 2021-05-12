Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $31.50 at Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Zacks Investment Research to $31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

