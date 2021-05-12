Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.13

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.13 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 214.50 ($2.80). Devro shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 64,474 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £357.27 million and a PE ratio of 15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Devro’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Lesley Jackson acquired 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46). Also, insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Insiders have bought 39,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,690 over the last quarter.

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

