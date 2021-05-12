Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.02 and traded as high as C$6.02. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 28,017 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 12.10%.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

