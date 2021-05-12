Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.05

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.05 and traded as high as $176.07. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $172.27, with a volume of 10,671 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

